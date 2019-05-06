To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 20-year-old Tawfeeq Valley, who has voted once before (in the municipal elections) about what would make him go out and vote.

"Seeing actual change. Firstly in the community, then the provinces and lastly in the country... We need to see actual change coming from the government before we choose who is going to be in charge," said Tawfeeq.

