Violent protests disrupt Covid-19 vaccination sites - Gauteng Premier David Makhura

VIOLENT protests in Gauteng have hindered the provision of services to provincial residents as scores of looters ran amok in the Joburg CBD and parts of northern Joburg and destroyed property. The protests have also affected those that went to various vaccination sites in the midst of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his government remained concerned about the impact of the sporadic acts of violence and lawlessness in parts of the province, saying they were having a negative effect on the provision of services across the province. “The current volatile environment has seen the people of Gauteng struggling to get to their places of employment due to limited access, and services being disrupted across the province. “To this end, some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns by both the staff and members of the public,” Makhura said.

He said Emergency Medical Services teams were equally experiencing difficulty in responding to distress calls in communities due to limited access. Makhura said the situation was being assessed by the provincial law enforcement agencies, who were now being assisted by the SANDF. “As Gauteng and the country are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic, the provincial government remains concerned at the potential spread of Covid-19 during such super-spreader events. Hospital admissions continue to increase and are placing a heavy strain on the health-care system in both public and private sectors.