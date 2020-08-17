Visits to friends and family are restricted to 10 people at a time, and other regulations on gatherings under lockdown level 2

Cape Town – The move to level 2 lockdown, which comes into effect at midnight on Monday, August 17, means that South Africans will once again be able to attend family gatherings, go on local holidays and visit gyms. On Monday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced the newly-gazetted regulations governing alert level 2 of South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Here's what the regulations say about gatherings: All persons must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures when attending a gathering, to limit exposure to Covid -19. However, a person undertaking vigorous sporting activity is not obliged to wear a face mask, during such activity. All gatherings are prohibited except a gathering at:

(a) a faith-based institution, which is limited to 50 persons or less, depending on the size of the place of worship: Provided that all health protocols and social distancing measures are being adhered to as provided for in directions issued by the relevant Cabinet member responsible for cooperative governance and traditional affairs;

(b) a funeral, subject to regulation 52;

(c) a workplace for work purposes;

(d) conferences and meetings for business purposes only, which are limited to 50 persons, excluding those who participate through electronic platforms.

Cinemas may operate with a limitation of 50 persons or less. Ticket sales must be done via a booking system.

Theatres may operate and concerts and live performances are allowed subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less. Strict adherence to all health protocols and physical distancing measures, as provided for in directions that must be issued by the relevant Cabinet member after consultation with the health minister.

Casinos may operate, subject to a restriction that not more than 50 percent of the available floor space is used, with patrons observing a distance of least one and a half metres from each other. This percentage may be increased as provided for in directions issued by the relevant minister.

Auctions may be held, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures and directions issued by the relevant minister in consultation with the health minister;

Sporting activities are permitted, including professional and non-professional matches as authorised by recognised sporting bodies, subject to the directions for sports matches issued by the sports minister after consultation with the health minister.

Only journalists, radio, television crew, security personnel, emergency medical services, and the necessary employees employed by the owners of the venue of the match are allowed.

Only the required number of players, match officials, support staff and medical crew required for the match are allowed at the venue. No spectators are allowed and no international sports events are allowed.

Weddings are allowed, subject to a limitation of 50 persons, and directions issued by the relevant minister.

Social events at a place of residence are subject to a limitation of 10 visitors or less.

Concerts and entertainment events are subject to a limitation of 50 persons and directions issued by the relevant Cabinet minister.

Events at function venues are subject to a limitation of 50 persons, and such directions as issued by the relevant Cabinet minister.

The following places are open to the public, subject to all persons wearing face masks and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in the directions issued by the relevant Cabinet minister after consultation with the health minister:

* Fitness centres and gyms, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less;

* Sports grounds and fields;

* Swimming pools, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less;

* Beaches and public parks;

* Museums, galleries, libraries and archives;

* Personal care services, including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make-up and nail salons and piercing and tattoo parlours;

* Restaurants; bars, taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less; and

* All leisure accommodation establishments and tour operators, subject to a restriction on the number of persons allowed in such establishments to not more than 50 percent of the available floor space, with patrons observing a distance of least one and a half metres from each other. This percentage may be increased as provided for in the directions issued by the relevant Cabinet minister.

What happens if you break the rules?

An enforcement officer must, where a gathering in contravention of the regulations takes place:

(a) order the persons at the gathering to disperse immediately; and

(b) if the persons refuse to disperse, take appropriate action, which may, subject to the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act No. 51 of 1977), include the arrest and detention of any person at the gathering.

