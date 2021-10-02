Vote differently if you want different results - Malema tells Limpopo communities

Tubatse – EFF leader Julius Malema told scores of supporters on Saturday that they cannot vote the same way and expect different results. Malema was addressing residents during a community meeting held at the Bopedi complex in Tubatse, Limpopo as he began the second leg of the party's campaign ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

The province is one of the EFF's strongholds and Malema's home province. During his address to community members, Malema lamented the fact that many people in rural communities had no choice but to relocate to urban areas such as Gauteng in search of jobs and better economic opportunities. “We don’t want you to leave this place. We want you to turn it into another Gauteng,” he added.

He said his party sought to ensure that areas such as Tubatse were turned into villages that everyone could be proud of. He also expressed his disappointment at the lack of proper schools in the area. Not far from where he was addressing the community, IOL News team witnessed community members crossing Lepelle river to access their homes in Nkotokwane village.

Residents complained about lack of schools. “Why are grannies who are getting Sassa told to pay Eskom electricity? We can’t have a government that operates like Mosate,” he said. One woman who was in the company of her two young children were also seen crossing the river.

Her 8-year-old son could be seeing bending down to allow his younger brother to get on his back so that they could both cross the river. The boy returned to collect groceries that were left with their mother who later removed her shoes, so that she too can cross the river. “We are suffering in this place, we feel abandoned, we do not have a bridge and we are subjected to cross this river. In rainy season it becomes difficult because we don’t have a choice but have to cross it,” said the woman, who withheld her name.

A motorists who also spoke to the IOL News team, Seome Mphathle, was also travelling with his family and had to cross the river. He added that that for many years, residents in the area had asked the ANC to provide service delivery including roads, bridge, running water and more but their plight is falling to deaf ears. Mphahle further said in the next coming local government elections,they would abstain from the party will not vote for the party.