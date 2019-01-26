Picture: @DAEasternCape/Twitter

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday expressed its satisfaction in general with the way in which the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is handling the final voter registration drive this weekend ahead of the 2019 general election, but also expressed concern about protests in certain areas.



"Overall, the Democratic Alliance is happy with the... commission's operations across the country. However, we are deeply concerned about incidents in Vuwani, Krugersdorp, and Stutterheim, where protest action is keeping voters from registering to vote," DA national spokesman Solly Malatsi said in a statement. "We call on the IEC and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to defuse tensions and ensure that these stations remain open to enable the free movement of voters," he said.

The DA was closely monitoring day one of the voter registration weekend from Nkululeko House, its campaign headquarters in Johannesburg.

"The DA is present in every community today [Saturday], mobilising the people of South Africa to register and assisting voters to register. We are receiving unprecedented approaches from voters through our party agents, contact centres, local offices, and social media channels, and we are assisting all of these voters to register today," Malatsi said.

"This is truly the last chance for voters to register for election 2019, and voters must take this opportunity to register and check their address details today and tomorrow [Sunday]. The time is now, and election 2019 is too important for incorrect registration to keep anyone from voting. Ultimately the power to vote for real change and usher in a new government that puts the people first is in the hands of voters. The most powerful protest action takes place at the ballot box.

"Ours is a hard-won freedom, which we should never take for granted. And that implies a duty to participate in elections by registering to vote. The power is in the hands of the people to vote in a government that puts them first and takes South Africa in the right direction," Malatsi said.

