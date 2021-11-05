Voters spoil 598 644 ballot papers at the polls

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has found that there were almost 600 000 ballot papers that were spoilt by voters during the elections. KwaZulu-Natal is leading other provinces with big margin with the number of spoilt votes standing at 146 188 in this year’s local government elections.

The overall number of spoilt ballot papers national declined by over 100 000 from the elections held five years ago. The statistics released by the IEC indicate that there were 598 644 (1.93%) spoilt votes nationally. Out of this year’s spoilt votes, 171 725 were classified as from district municipalities, 230 459 proportional representation and a further 196 460 ward votes.

The breakdown of spoilt votes per province is as follows: •Eastern Cape 98 556; •Free State 33 715;

• Gauteng 82 199; • KwaZulu-Natal 146 188; • Limpopo 67 319;

• Mpumalanga 50 412; • North West 54 984; • North Cape 22 205; and

•Western Cape 43 080. This year’s national figure is down from 718 803 from 2016. The figures from the IEC indicate that the spoilt votes have been going up and down over the years.

In 2011, there were 666 607 spoilt ballot papers , 610 571 in 2006 and 553 591 spoilt ballot papers 21 years ago. Meanwhile, the Western Cape has reduced the number of spoilt votes by 18 000 in the local government elections held on Monday. The statistics released by the province, which has 48.96% voter turnout, show that there were 43080 spoilt votes, down from 61336 recorded five years ago.

The district municipalities have 8323 spoilt votes and local municipalities 34757 spoilt ballots. The most spoilt votes were found in the City of Cape Town, with a total of 21760. Laingsburg recorded the lowest number at 61.