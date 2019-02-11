Former ANC Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor is seen at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Vytjie Mentor had requested building experts to forensically test various sections of the Gupta compound in an attempt to align her evidence. The state capture inquiry heard on Monday how the commission's legal team, along with Mentor and her legal team, visited the Gupta compound in Saxonwold late last year in order to see whether the compound's features aligned with those provided by Mentor.

The group was accompanied by a structural engineer and an architect.

The visit was prompted by Mentor's testimony last year. She had testified that in 2010 she was invited to the Gupta compound by former president Jacob Zuma's assistant.

At the meeting, she said Ajay Gupta appeared and offered her a ministerial post. She said in her reluctance, Zuma appeared from a room in the same house and tried to calm her down as she seemed agitated by Gupta's offer.

Mentor had described the Gupta house in detail, explaining the tiling and the stairs she observed as she entered the house. She even described a bathroom at the house.

On Monday Advocate Mahlape Sello, for the commission's legal team, led Mentor through the observations found at the house.

Mentor admitted that certain aspects she had described did not exist in the house. She requested that building experts should test the various features she claims had changed.

She admitted that steps in the main house had seemed different as she struggled climbing up the stairs.

She also said the bathroom seemed different along with the parameter wall and a passage where Zuma and Ajay had appeared from.

Mentor has requested that these "new" features be tested to determine if any changes were made to the set-up of the home.

Sello said a forensic investigation can be done to verify whether the features that were described by Mentor actually did exist. However, the cost of the inspections would cost over R800 000.

Mentor said it was unfair of Sello to ask her whether the commission should pay for the costs of a forensic inspection of the house.

The inquiry continues.

