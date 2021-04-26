Wage deadlock: public proposals welcome to assist with negotiations

Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu is calling on the public to come forward with proposals that might assist in resolving the deadlock on the public service wage negotiations between the government and organised labour. The parties reached a stalemate on Friday.

Unions are demanding a 4% plus Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Mchunu said the wage negotiations were the most difficult ones yet between the parties. This was based on a number of factors, among them the bad state of the economy, Covid-19, the outcome in the Labour Appeal Court which organised labour was appealing and had taken to the Constitutional Court, and the need for urgent reform in the public service.

“Whilst government has made mention of the fact that it has appointed a lead negotiator and whilst government has since responded to labour’s demands, the parties have reached a deadlock,” the minister’s office said.

“A number of proposals have been put forth by experts such as economists and actuaries as well as other individuals; the viability of those proposals is being probed. Government is passionately keen on making further efforts to find a solution and in this regard, is inviting proposals.

“Having elaborated on the four components which comprise the public service during the briefing, namely: the citizens, government, public service and public servants, the minister is making a call for proposals which might potentially resolve the deadlock in respect of the wage negotiations – citizens, professionals, and civil organisations are all invited to assist in resolving the deadlock by providing proposals, including, innovative ideas on how best to improve Government, citizens and Labour relations.”

Those interested in submitting a proposal can contact media liaison officer Kamogelo Mogotsi at 076 523 0085 or email [email protected]

[email protected]

Political Bureau