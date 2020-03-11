WATCH: 6 times Duduzane Zuma made 'jamming' public appearances

Durban - Duduzane Zuma frequently grabs attention whenever he makes a public appearance. A simple Google search yields results such as 'Zuma's walk' or the 'Duduzane Zuma million dollars walk'. His walk, together with his handsome looks, fine dress code and private school English (as former KZN Hawks head, Johan Boysen once described as "Zuma’s eloquence") has made him the centre of attraction. In the past, Zuma’s appearances were mainly confined to courts where he was handling his legal troubles and before the Zondo commission where he went to state his side of the state capture story. To many, he was not interested in politics until three months ago. This fuelled rumours that he is testing the waters for a possible venture into the game. We look at the six most recent public appearances by Zuma that made him the centre of attraction. Zuma now spends most of his time in Dubai but he still comes back to the country on a regular basis.

1. The ANC gala in Kimberley that introduced him to the political world

Unexpectedly on January 10, 2020 Zuma attended a gala dinner two days after the main January 8 rally. The businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma turned heads when he came with his squad of bodyguards. On his way to the gala venue, he attracted attention of woman as they jostled to shake his hands and take selfies with him.

2. ANC birthday rally appearances that got Lager Park 'jammed'

On January 11, 2020, Zuma made another grand appearance at the main birthday bash of the ruling party held at Lager Park.

In full ANC regalia, Zuma jr showed up using the entrance meant for ordinary members and he became a hit.

Instead of looking for a seat in one of the air-conditioned suites where some senior members sat, Zuma mingled with ordinary members who were occupying the pitch facing the main stage. They seemed to enjoy his presence and often asked him for selfies and engaged in light chats.

3. ANC KZN South Coast mobilisation campaign appearance

After being out of the public spotlight for about two weeks after the Kimberley show stopper appearance, Zuma later emerged on the KZN south coast town of Port Shepstone.

It was there that Zuma helped the provincial ANC to mobilise for support ahead of the ANC KZN January 8 birthday rally which was held on January 26, 2020 at Ugu Sports and Leisure, also in Port Shepstone.

Visiting the taxi ranks and shopping centre nearby, Zuma again became the centre of attraction. He did not miss the opportunity to invite people to come to the rally.

4. The KZN ANC birthday rally appearance that caused a commotion

The state was set for the provincial rally and after a two-hour delay, the programme started. Just before the singing of the national anthem commenced, Zuma came in with his bodyguards. Jostling for his attention, citizens took selfies with him and shook his hand.

However, the commotion Zuma caused irked KZN ANC bigwig and Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli. Ntuli was seen scolding Zuma and later instructed him to take a seat in one of the VIP marquees which was reserved for councillors and senior government officials. Zuma graciously took the seat and the commotion ended.

Questions still remained about his future political game plan and Zuma never said anything about it.

5. The KZN state of the province where he spoke to the media for the first time

Much of February 2020 would pass with Zuma only being discussed on social media. It was said that he was in Dubai with his family.

However, towards the end of that month, Zuma grabbed public attention again when a video of him urged students of the troubled University of KwaZulu-Natal not to resort to damaging property in their protest action.

On March 4, Zuma showed up as a guest during the opening of the state of the province address (SOPA) in Pietermaritzburg.

It was not clear whether he was personally invited or he was standing in for his father who could not make it due to illness.

Zuma spoke to the media for the first time and spoke about was his ailing father and his then pending visit to UKZN to listen to the students’ grievances.

6. The now famous visit to five campuses of UKZN

On March 6, 2020 Zuma visited the five campuses of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) to plead with the institution’s management to extend the registration period. Later Zuma addressed the media and the address was disrupted by students who invaded the space to speak to him as well and take selfies with him.

