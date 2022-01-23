WATCH: AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo visits Zuma at his Nkandla home

Former president Jacob Zuma welcomed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to his homestead in Nkandla this weekend. After three weeks of planning, the king was welcomed with cheers at Zuma’s homestead.

The pair had a prior tense relationship, as during Zuma’s nine-year presidency between 2009 and 2018, the king implied that the former head of state was behind his arrest for assault and arson. But his tune has since changed as the king pledged his full support for Zuma now, and in the future. According to the Twitter post, the king placed on record that there were “no issues” between them.

“He pledged his full support for Prez JZ now & future. “They both reminisced about their exile days,” the post read. The AbaThembu King visited H.E Prez Zuma.

*He placed on record that there are no issues between them.

*He expressed disappointment about the ill-treatment of Prez JZ by the Judiciary

*He pledged his full support for Prez JZ now&future

*They both reminisced about their exile days pic.twitter.com/6uSdGvja8C — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) January 23, 2022 The foundation said the king also expressed his disappointment over the judiciary’s “ill-treatment” of Zuma.

This weekend’s visit drew public interest similar to others who visited Zuma for tea including EFF leader Julius Malema, Police Minister Bheki Cele, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. The news about the king of AbaThembu’s visit to Zuma was first made public by UDM leader, General Bantu Holomisa, on New Year’s Day. Holomisa let the cat out of the bag while commenting on a Twitter post of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma’s daughter and twin of Duduzane Zuma. Duduzile posted a picture of herself and Zuma, and said the year 2022 was going to be a significant one as she would be turning 40 while her father would be turning 80.