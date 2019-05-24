Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma sing as he appears in the High Court where he faces charges that include fraud, corruption and racketeering. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

Durban - Hundreds of supporters of former President Jacob Zuma have started trickling into Freedom Park opposite the Pietermaritzburg High Court to wait for the former stateman's address soon after his lawyers conclude their arguments inside the court. By 9am, supporters who are clad in African National Congress (ANC) colours, were in a jovial mood chanting pro-Zuma songs and calling on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to get off Zuma's back while waving a portrait of the former ANC leader.

The coordinator of the supporters, Bishop Vusi Dube, said they hoped the court proceedings would not drag on for the entire day as it was only Zuma's team expected to make submissions.

"We hope that by 10am will be having many supporters gathering at the park as we are anticipating that the court process will not take more than three hours and by 12pm the former president may come out to address the people," Dube said.

He added that they are expecting around 5000 people to come to hear Zuma speak and the people would be from Musa Dladla region, eThekwini and the KZN Midlands who are being bussed in to hear Zuma speak.

The coordinator of the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma explaining what they are expecting today.





"Many people know that today is the last day of the case and they will start coming in their numbers. Some of the people don't need transport as they will use their own and fill up the place," Dube said.

Already, the portion of Jabu Ndlovu between the High Court and Freedom Park is now closed and security has been beefed by armed SAPS members, Msunduzi local municipality security personnel, MK members and Road Traffic Inspectorate personnel.

Among the high profile figures who are already in court to support Zuma are former ministers Des Van Royeen, Mosebenzi Zwane, former n KZN deputy speaker, Meshack Radebe, KZN ANC provincial executive members, Super Zuma and Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, former Moses Mabhida regional secretary, Mzi Zuma and the chairperson of the ANC youth league in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu.

