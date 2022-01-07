WATCH: Adopt the spirit of Peter Mokaba - David Mabuza tells ANC youth structures ahead of January 8 celebrations

Videos by Timothy Bernard/African News Agency Polokwane - ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says the only way to rebuild the youth wing of the ruling party was by young people adopting the spirit and vigour of that late ANC Youth League leader Peter Mokaba.

“To prosecute our struggles, we need a formidable movement. Young people must ensure that they build the structures of the ANCYL. The commitment we are making again is that at branches and conferences no one should die. “No fighting (should take place) in those meetings. Young people can’t do that. They can’t kill each other. They have got a bigger role to play in this movement. We rely on you, your energy and wisdom,” said Mabuza. He was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at Mankweng cemetery in Polokwane in memory of the fiery and radical Mokaba.

The ceremony formed part of the ANC's 110th-anniversary celebrations and was part of the build-up to the main January 8 statement rally to be held at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Wreath-laying ceremony at Peter Mokaba’s tombstone at Mankweng cemetery in Polokwane Picture: Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency Mabuza said the young people need to rebuild the ANC, end corruption and take the struggle for a better life forward at a much faster pace.

“We are here again to recommit ourselves that we are going to rebuild and renew our movement. We are going to get rid of all rogue elements within the movement, we are going to get rid of criminals, we are going to get rid of all those leaders within the movement who are corrupt. The ANC is not corrupt it’s only individuals who are corrupt. You must reclaim the dignity of the ANC,” he said. He added: “The ANC is there to serve the people. This organization belongs to the people. Let us regenerate and renew the ANC. In our effort to renew the ANC we must bring back necessary discipline within the party. Members must be distinguished from the rest do that they conduct themselves they bring respect.”

The ANCYL National Youth Task Team (NYTT) hosted a series of events commemorating the life and times of Mokaba, under the theme: “The Year Of War Against Unemployment, GBV and Killing Of Women And Children Towards Economic Freedom In Our Lifetime”. Earlier in the day, they visited the Mokaba family home at the Mokaba Homestead in Mankweng. ANCYL-NYTT convener Nonceba Mhlauli said it was important to appreciate and celebrate Mokaba who led the process they were currently undergoing.