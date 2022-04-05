WATCH: Africa must flourish in the next generation of businesses, says Gauteng Premier David Makhura

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg – The Africa Economic Leadership Council (AELC) has officially launched its South African chapter.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday told delegates at the launch held in Sandton that the youth must have a choice of where they want to work and be afforded an opportunity to establish their businesses. “Innovation and entrepreneurship must be a cornerstone for every effort,” he added. According to Makhura, “The next generation of Africans must contribute to great innovations.”

Makhura further explained that for local and continental businesses to strive, they need to have competitive and conscious leadership in all sectors. “Our economy contributes 34% to our GDP. We rank among the largest economies in our continent. We are the epicentre of Africa’s industrialisation and trade,” he said.

According to AELC, the purpose of launching the chapter is to draw inspiration from the AU Free Trade Agreement area that seeks to reignite industrialisation, boost intra-African trade and empower small to medium enterprises to benefit from global markets. AECL co-founders Heinrich Hafeni and Percy Morapedi Koji maintained that it was time for Africa to strive and open its doors for businesses that the coming generation can take to greater heights. Kofi said AECL is holding a Namibia Intra-Africa Expo and Doing Business in Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the international tourism resort of Swakopmund from May 23 to 25.

