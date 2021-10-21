WATCH: An excited crowd welcomes Malema in Cape Town
EFF leader Julius Malema received a warm welcome in the community of Kayamandi in Stellenbosch.
Hundreds of residents gathered on the Luyolo sports field on Thursday afternoon.
Young and old came out in their numbers, dancing and chanting in support of Malema.
Nestled behind the hills of Stellenbosch, residents said their biggest challenge was unemployment, service delivery, alcohol and drug abuse.
Teenage pregnancy was also said to be at a high.
They have shared sentiments of being a neglected community which never received the basic services from the DA.
Resident Zukisa Xegwana said he believes the EFF will bring change to the community in terms of service delivery and development around Kayamandi.
"The EFF will bring black people back together. And by that I mean black, coloured, Indian … we are all one.
"Our community needs unity and jobs. We need to stand together to bring changes to our communities, not division as the DA has done," said Xegwana.
EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the huge turnout is an indication of the high levels of unemployment in Kayamandi.
Paulnita Marais, a commissar for the party, was deployed to the West Coast last week. She said during engagements with communities she learnt that there was no place for the children to play, teenage pregnancy was at a high, as was drug and alcohol abuse.
Political Bureau