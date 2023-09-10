WATCH: ANC and IFP reconciliation must take place even after Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death - Zweli Mkhize

The ANC says the reconciliation project between the ruling party and the IFP that was spearheaded by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not be abandoned. NEWS: ANC NEC member, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is now speaking at the shirt prayer service at KwaPhindangene. He says the work of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is known to everyone. He added that Buthelezi was a blessing to everyone in South Africa. @IOL pic.twitter.com/vFaqCny6No — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 Dr Zweli Mkhize, a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said it was important to prevent the future recurrence of violence between the two former rival political parties.

Mkhize was speaking on Sunday as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal trekked to KwaPhindangene to mourn with the Buthelezi family. The ANC’s arrival at the late Zulu Traditional Prime Minister’s home coincided with that of many mourners who also converged at the home to pay their respects. According to Mkhize, Buthelezi’s legacy is that of good governance and prioritising other people’s interests.

PICS: A group of IFP supporters at KwaPhindangene to mourn the mourning of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founder of the party. @IOL pic.twitter.com/M7r8Gs9aM6 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 The ANC also held a prayer service and comforted the family. “This reconciliation work that Shenge (Buthelezi) wanted concluded should not be abandoned. “It should be concluded because if we drop it there is a risk that we may see violence in future and be puzzled how it started,” Mkhize said.

NEWS: ActionSA leader in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango says the Buthelezi family should not be moved by detractors of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He says they know the truth, and one of Buthelezi’s legacy is that he never stole public money throughout his career. @IOL pic.twitter.com/LSbO14IeP2 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 Speaking at the same prayer service, the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, added that a state funeral would be fitting for a man of Buthelezi’s stature. “A state funeral for him will be great, it would fit his status in society,” Duma said. The prayer service was also joined by ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal led by its provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango.

Mncwango weighed in on the issue of the debatable legacy of Buthelezi which gained momentum when he passed away. NEWS: The chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, says a state funeral for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be befitting and show how influential he was. Duma praised Buthelezi as a champion for development. @IOL pic.twitter.com/In0k5XcJNr — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 Mncwango said the truth about Buthelezi’s legacy is known. “Don’t be hurt by what was is said about him, we know the truth as the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of his legacies is that he never stole public money while he was still alive,” Mncwango said. Meanwhile, the family said it is still going to meet to discuss funeral services. PICS: The Mayor of the IFP-led City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni), Xolani Ngwezi, arriving at KwaPhindangene to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Ngwezi recalled how Buthelezi partially paid for his studies at the University of Zululand. @IOL pic.twitter.com/F0TJ91scWs — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, said the family is not at liberty at this stage to say whether Buthelezi will be granted a state funeral or not as proposed.

Zuzifa said while they acknowledge that no one is perfect in the world, they are not happy with the manner in which the late politician is being demonised. “Shenge himself has always taught us that there is never a person anywhere in the world who is loved by everybody. UPDATE: ANC leaders including Dr Zweli Mkhize, Zandile Gumede, Peggy Nkonyeni, Thabani Nyawose, Sizwe Ngcobo, Zamo Gwala, Zama Sokhabase and Sizwe Ngcobo arriving at KwaPhindangene to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/sJpFjzguTl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2023 “So, really we have observed how he lived his life and in observing that, it has helped us a lot because he would have never survived.