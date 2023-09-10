Independent Online
Sunday, September 10, 2023

WATCH: ANC and IFP reconciliation must take place even after Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death - Zweli Mkhize

Dr Zweli Mkhize at KwaPhindangene to mourn the passing of Buthelezi. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

Published 21m ago

The ANC says the reconciliation project between the ruling party and the IFP that was spearheaded by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not be abandoned.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said it was important to prevent the future recurrence of violence between the two former rival political parties.

Mkhize was speaking on Sunday as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal trekked to KwaPhindangene to mourn with the Buthelezi family.

The ANC’s arrival at the late Zulu Traditional Prime Minister’s home coincided with that of many mourners who also converged at the home to pay their respects.

According to Mkhize, Buthelezi’s legacy is that of good governance and prioritising other people’s interests.

The ANC also held a prayer service and comforted the family.

“This reconciliation work that Shenge (Buthelezi) wanted concluded should not be abandoned.

“It should be concluded because if we drop it there is a risk that we may see violence in future and be puzzled how it started,” Mkhize said.

Speaking at the same prayer service, the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, added that a state funeral would be fitting for a man of Buthelezi’s stature.

“A state funeral for him will be great, it would fit his status in society,” Duma said.

The prayer service was also joined by ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal led by its provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango.

Mncwango weighed in on the issue of the debatable legacy of Buthelezi which gained momentum when he passed away.

Mncwango said the truth about Buthelezi’s legacy is known.

“Don’t be hurt by what was is said about him, we know the truth as the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of his legacies is that he never stole public money while he was still alive,” Mncwango said.

Meanwhile, the family said it is still going to meet to discuss funeral services.

Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, said the family is not at liberty at this stage to say whether Buthelezi will be granted a state funeral or not as proposed.

Zuzifa said while they acknowledge that no one is perfect in the world, they are not happy with the manner in which the late politician is being demonised.

“Shenge himself has always taught us that there is never a person anywhere in the world who is loved by everybody.

“So, really we have observed how he lived his life and in observing that, it has helped us a lot because he would have never survived.

“So, it hurts us, I will never lie to you, it’s very painful, We know him and we don’t know all these things they are talking about,” Zuzifa said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

