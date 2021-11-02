WATCH: ANC in Western Cape positive as numbers start rolling in

Cape Town ​​- As counting continues, the ANC in the Western Cape remains confident that they will get most of the 15 municipalities which they were vying for. The latest municipal election results indicate that the provincial party has claimed 46 seats ​​-- comprising 39 wards and 7 PR.

At 12.59 on Tuesday, voter support stood at 21.81%. An analysis of the party’s performance in the province shows that the Hessequa municipality voter support was the highest at 43.42%, compared to 46.14% in 2016. This is followed by the Witzenberg municipality at 35.46%. Support in this municipality improved from 32.28% since 2016. ANC head of elections Cameron Dugmore says the Western Cape's numbers is proof that the ANC is again on a growth path. Dugmore is at the IEC's Results Operation Centre at Century City's Conference Centre. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics

In the Cederberg municipality, the party received voter support of 35.71%, Saldanha municipality at 33.71% and 30.67% at the Oudtshoorn municipality. ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said majority votes came from Cederberg, Hessequa and Oudtshoorn. In the build up to the elections, Mtsweni said the ANC was vying for 15 municipalities which include the Central Karoo District Municipality which include Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert municipalities. In addition, Mtsweni said the party’s eyes were also set on the municipalities of Matzikama, Bitou, Knysna, Hessequa and Oudtshoorn, to name a few.