WATCH: ANC must talk to Zuma over his Zondo commission defiance, says Sihle Zikalala

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - As the stalemate between former president Jacob Zuma and the Zondo commission escalates, KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala has called on the ruling party to intervene. Zikalala said this while addressing a provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla on Monday from the party’s provincial headquarters in Durban. He said Zuma's stand off with the commission of inquiry into state capture affected the ANC. Zikalala said Zuma needed to understand all party members and the party itself should respect the rule of law. Zuma has been subpoenaed to testify before the commission, but has refused. On Monday, he threw a spanner in the works of the commission when he formally notified it he would not come.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

However, this time around, Zuma deviated from his earlier gripe that the commission was out to get him by hook or crook. His lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said the former president was still pursuing a legal challenge to force the commission’s chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to rescue himself. Until that has been settled, Zuma’s appearance would be “irregular”.

According to Zikalala, while it was important to persuade Zuma to surrender himself to the commission as ordered by the Constitutional Court late last month, his rights should not be infringed upon using state organs. He did not specify what he meant by that.

Earlier, Zikalala told the lekgotla the EFF posed the biggest threat to the ruling party as it exploited internal divisions within. He cited the recent meeting between Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema, saying the EFF did not go to Nkandla to help Zuma, but saw an opportunity to capitalise by winning over some ANC voters.

[email protected]

Political Bureau