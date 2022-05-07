WATCH: ANC says disputes have been resolved before Eastern Cape conference begins business

Video by Bheki Radebe Cape Town - The ANC says the conference will kick off in the Eastern Cape and most of the disputes have been resolved.

ANC NEC deployee in the province, Aaron Motsoaledi said on Saturday the disputes were concluded on Friday evening. ANC coordinator in the Eastern Cape, Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they were ready for the start of the conference, with national chairperson Gwede Mantashe opening it and President Cyril Ramaphosa closing it on Sunday. Ngcukayitobi said there were 1 500 voting delegates from all regions and 200 non-voting delegates.

He said the issue of disputes has been resolved and the conference was ready to start. “We have dealt with all matters pertaining to the disputes and dispute resolution processes between both national and provincial dispute resolution committees. Last night they had their last session,” said Ngcukayitobi. The Eastern Cape had tried in April to have the provincial conference, but it was shelved until this weekend.

He said they have done all the preparations for the conference to start on Saturday. Motsoaledi also said the disputes had been resolved by Friday evening. Video: Bheki Radebe

This was the deadline set to finalise the disputes before the conference gets down to its business on Saturday. This happened as hundreds of delegates descended on the venue ahead of the address by Mantashe. [email protected]

