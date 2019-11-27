Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with Chief of staff at the Public Protectors office Sbusiso Nyembe. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The president of African Transformation Movement (ATM) Bishop Vuyo Zungulu says South Africans must now take to the streets as a show of support for Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Zungulu says the current support for the Public Protector, which is mainly shown through press statements and social media outrage, must now be taken to the streets.

Zungulu made these remarks in Durban on Wednesday where Mkhwebane met with civic organisations to talk about the role of chapter 9 institutions in African ideology and decolonisation.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ATM President, Bishop Vuyo Zungula, says South Africans must take to the streets to defend Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Video: Sihle Mavuso





Zungula added that defending Mkhwebane would send a strong message to those who intend to abuse the constitution. He believes it will send a warning to individuals that any attempt to destroy a public institution would be met with fierce opposition.

Political Bureau