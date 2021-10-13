WATCH: Bheki Cele says it is likely alcohol will not be sold on election day

Minister of Police and ANC national executive committee member, Bheki Cele on Tuesday told Greytown residents in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands that alcohol would likely not be sold on elections day. Cele said since November 1 has been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a holiday to allow voters to cast their votes, booze may not be sold.

He made the remarks while on a whirlwind campaign tour in the Mhlabathini area in Greytown. After visiting about four homes in the area and as he was about to leave, Cele saw five men sitting near a cattle kraal and went to woo them to vote for the ruling party. While joking with them about the issues of alcohol, he then broke the news that there is a likelihood alcohol would not be sold on the day South Africans will vote for the best candidates to govern their local government sphere.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics “As you are promising us that on November 1 you will vote for us, please go out and cast your votes. “Unfortunately, since November 1 will be a holiday, bottle stores will be closed, but still, go and vote,” Cele said to the group of men.

Cele got mixed reactions from residents of the largely rural area as others promised him that they will vote for ANC while others said they would back it with strict pre-conditions. The ruling party is facing a stiff challenge in the Umvoti (Greytown) local municipality where it is governing with a slim majority. In 2016 it lost the Umzinyathi district municipality to the resurgent IFP after a coalition with the National Freedom Party (NFP) in 2011 gave it control of the largely rural and agricultural district.

While on a door to door blitz, Cele visited the Mncwabe family where a senior family member, Neli Mncwabe, told him about their challenges in the area. Among the challenges, Mncwabe narrated to Cele and his team was the issue of water and social housing. She pleaded with Cele that the ANC led government should speed up service delivery.

“Some of the greatest challenges we are facing in the area is water shortage and houses. “If we can get that we will be happy,” Mncwabe said. [email protected]