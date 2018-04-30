ANC DSG Jessie Duarte arrives for the May Day celebrations in Nelson Mandela Bay. President Cyril Ramaphosa is later expected to address the rally. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

Port Elizabeth - The ANC in the Eastern Cape said on Tuesday that workers day was a testimony to the hard battles faced by workers in the country and around the world.

National May Day celebrations are currently underway at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to arrive shortly and address the rally.

Cosatu had earlier held a march from Njoli Square to the Kwazakhele Police Station. The march was attended by thousands of supporters who lined the streets in the union and the ANC colours.

“This public holiday is a testimony to the hard battles that workers in this country and in other parts of the globe have waged for workers` rights and social justice over many decades.

It is also a reminder of the many challenges that still confront working people and the poor in South Africa - and which remain obstacles to sustainable human development among all developing nations,” the ANC in the province said in a statement.

“On this International workers day ANC recommits itself to solidarity with our fellow workers under attack in Palestine, Swaziland, Western Sahara, Colombia, Burma and other parts of the world," the statement said.

"Our generation is privileged to have this fine asset – Cosatu - and must do more to preserve and nurture it and take it to new heights. We must bequeath an even stronger Cosatu to our children and future generations.”

The official programme was meant to get underway at 11am.

By 11:30 the stadium was half full and with supporters still trickling in.

