WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to defend SA’s democratic status - January 8

Videos by Timothy Bernard Polokwane - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to defend South Africa’s democratic status after last week’s events where the Constitutional Court was vandalised and Parliament in Cape Town burnt down.

He was speaking at the ANC’s January 8 statement in Polokwane, Limpopo where his party was celebrating its 110th anniversary. Scores of party supporters clad in ANC regalia filled the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium where the event was held. “On this occasion of the 110th anniversary of the formation of the ANC, we need to engage in a frank assessment of how far we have gone during the past year in meeting the core mandate defined by the 54th National Conference.

“…and in doing so, we need to understand the domestic and global environment in which we operate. “There are many developments that characterise this environment and which inform our programme for the year ahead,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that the country would defend South Africa’s democratic gains against attempts to undermine our constitutional order and destabilise democracy. This is followed by a number of attacks on National Key Points such as the fire in the parliamentary complex and vandalism at the Constitutional Court in the past week. READ THE FULL ANC JANUARY 8 STATEMENT

He also promised to be steadfast in fighting corruption and poor discipline. “Acts of ill-discipline will no longer be tolerated in the ANC. These acts must be acted on decisively. If we do this people will see that we are doing the right thing and regain confidence in the party.

“People will see that we are serious about rooting out these deeds. “People have been asking what kind of organisation we have become,” he said. Ramaphosa has received the first part of the State capture report from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently.