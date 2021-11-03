WATCH: DA says it has firm grip on Western Cape, will discuss coalitions in hung municipalities

Cape Town - The DA retains the top spot in the Western Cape, with a reduced percentage of votes. This is according to the interim results as at 10.30am, which show the party has claimed 54.15% of the votes in the province.

In 2016, the party won in the Western Cape with 63.33%. The latest figures give an indication that so far 272 seats have been claimed, comprising 195 wards and 77 proportional representatives. Two municipalities in the province still need to be captured.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics Provincial leader Albert Fritz said the party was elated to have a full majority of eight municipalities. “Those are municipalities that are outside of the Cape metro - economic powerhouse in the province. We are very chuffed with that. Overstrand, Mossel Bay and Swartland municipalities were declared some of the best-run municipalities.

“Of the 14 hung municipalities, we are leading in 10 of them. We will sit and discuss coalitions, but we are not just going into coalitions for the sake of doing so. “There is a draft framework that two parties will negotiate. Coalitions will be based on the voters and the service delivery,” Fritz said. The party is leading in 19 municipalities in the province.