WATCH: David Makhura urges ANC to pull up socks ahead of 2024 polls

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Centurion – ANC provincial chairperson in Gauteng David David Makhura has warned that the ANC would not survive in 2024 if it kept on avoiding community demands.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was the second day of the regional conference in Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion. Addressing delegates, Makhura said he was impressed with how the conference has gone so far because there was no festival of chairs flying all over, and even at the gate there was no burning of tyres by people who were trying to force their way into the conference. It was after the Ekurhuleni conference last weekend where there was disruption leading to delays to the start of the conference.

In his opening remarks, Makhura said he would like to pay tribute to all the ANC leaders that have passed on. “I would love to pay tribute to the former speaker and REC member Connie Bapela, the chairperson and mayor Geoff Makhubo, the former REC member and mayor Jolidee Matongo, the former treasurer and mayor Mpho Moerane, Dr Patrick Maesela, a member of the REC and our former young lion comrade Manganye,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the best tribute they could pay to the fallen heroes was for the delegates and the Joburg region leaders to rise on Sunday as the ANC that inspires public confidence in Joburg, Gauteng and the country. Makhura commended the delegates and leadership for working tirelessly to make sure that the conference was a success and also making sure that there was peace and smooth proceedings. “Comrades you have gathered here in the name of the ANC and must do things that will make the ANC proud.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You must do ANC things and you must do things the ANC way,” he said. He said the ANC did not exist for conferences, general meetings and all those activities were to show that the party had a leadership that was elected democratically. However, Makhura strongly urged delegates and regional leaders to never fight for positions because that would definitely damage the structural meaning of the movement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Conferences serve a particular purpose or help us rebuild structures, renew particularly the grassroots and the branches so that they can provide leadership to our communities, and in the forefront of every struggle that the community is facing. “Problems of crime, youth unemployment, service delivery, electricity, housing problems, inadequate water supply or water cuts and roads. “All these structures exist to provide leadership to communities in this day to day,” he said.

The Gauteng premier said the ANC would not survive in 2024 if the ruling party continued to avoid and ignore the people’s needs. He told delegates the ANC in Joburg has lost power. “We have lost power in the City of Joburg.