WATCH: Duduzane Zuma says he helped save David Mabuza's life after alleged poisoning

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane have brewed controversy following the release of a video where the two make accusations about the former president’s alleged poisoning and that of Deputy President David Mabuza. Duduzane released the video on YouTube on Tuesday night which is titled Zooming with Zumas. The two appear on the screen and share a light moment between father and son, with Duduzane referring to the former president as “sir”. It is not clear what the purpose of the discussion is but the two speak about Zuma’s alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother and the alleged poisoning of Mabuza. The most striking part of the discussion was the details shared by Duduzane about how he assisted Mabuza to get medical treatment in Russia when he was poisoned. Duduzane said he was called for help by people close to Mabuza who pleaded with him to assist the former Mpumalanga premier to get medical treatment as he was in a bad state. Duduzane said he acted quickly and came up with a plan to fly Mabuza out to Moscow to be treated.

He said Mabuza was in a bad state and could not even walk. It was concluded, according to Duduzane, that Mabuza had been poisoned and that the poison was affecting his legs which resulted in his inability to walk.

“He said I have been poisoned and he was upset that this had happened. He recalled a story where he was laying in his hospital bed and he was not active and no movement in his body. He said as he was laying there and there were people who came to see him. They were speaking about their plans to post his death. The next thing that he said was 'if and when he comes out of this he would find these people and they would pay'," Duduzane said.

When it was time for Mabuza to return home, Duduzane said he went with Tony Gupta to fetch him in Russia.

Duduzane said it was unfortunate that Mabuza had stopped communicating with him as he respected him. He said the ending of the relationship was on Mabuza’s side and that he was surprised that he had stopped speaking to him.

“He is someone who was dear to all of us. That was a serious event. There has been a breakdown of my relationship with him, from his side. He is someone I always held in high regard. I was part of a team that saved his life. I used to speak to him from time to time. From nowhere it stopped and one day we will find out why,” Duduzane said.