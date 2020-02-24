Duduzane Zuma has come to the rescue of students in need of financial assistance after pledging an undisclosed amount of money to those who suffered financial exclusion. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has come to the rescue of students in need of financial assistance after pledging an undisclosed amount of money to those who suffered financial exclusion. Zuma was also invited to address students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.

In a video that Zuma sent to the students after pledging the undisclosed amount, he also urged students not to resort to damaging property in their protest action.

“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than that. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger. Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.

The academic year is yet to begin at the University of KwaZulu-Natal as student protest action has continued for much of the month as students protest against paying 15% of their historical debt.

The students and university management have been in a see-saw battle over the payment of the 15% historical debt and last week protest action saw the UKZN Westville campus being brought to a standstill, with beds being burnt and washing machines and fire extinguishers strewn on the road at the campus.