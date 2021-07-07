WATCH: Edward Zuma, supporters block Nkandla gates as arrest deadline approaches

Nkandla - As the deadline loomed for police to arrest former president Jacob Zuma, his son Edward and a handful of supporters closed the gates leading to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Wednesday night. Edward Zuma asked the supporters to move their vehicles near the gates where the MK vets are stationed to monitor the movement of cars coming in and out of the homestead.

After lining up the cars and the supporters,they started singing struggles songs, vowing that nothing will go past them. Earlier in the day, Edward addressed the media and vowed that there will be "bloodshed" if the police try to move in and nab Zuma who is supposed to hand himself in to start serving his 15 month sentence for contempt if court. At one point, an uncompromising Edward blocked a convoy of three luxury cars that came to the home. After stopping it, he was told allow them in. It was not clear who was in the convoy but upon its landing inside the home, there were chants of "Amandla!!"

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma chased paramedics from the road leading to Zuma's home in Nkandla. Video: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Edward later confirmed that they are expecting more supporters of Zuma to join them as backup.