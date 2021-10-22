WATCH: EFF’s Julius Malema addresses CPUT students while on election campaign trail

Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Bellville to continue with his campaign that began the day before in Stellenbosch. Despite the gloomy weather the students have come out in their numbers to support the EFF leader.

Malema is on the campaign trail in the Western Cape for three days, with his last stop on Saturday. Students waited for more than two hours before Malema arrived at the campus. Student supporters started gathering at the lower campus sports field since noon.

CPUT student Yonela Bekani said service delivery challenges continue to be a pressing issue in communities and further emphasised that she firmly believes the red berets would be able to bring change. She said students should come out in numbers on November 1 to vote if they want change. She said people always complain about lack of service delivery, but never take action. This was the time to take action by casting their ballot.

Another student, Reality Dladla said after the ANC and DA'S reign in government, it was time for a younger generation to lead the country. Despite the overcast weather in Cape Town, students from across the city have gathered on CPUT's sportsfield in anticipation of the arrival of EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics “It’s very important students and young people should become involved in the elections because, after all, we are the majority in this country, and that is why I am here today as a student to hear the speech of the commander-in-chief and hear what he is going to say,” said Dladla. He said students should take part in the elections.