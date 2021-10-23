WATCH: EFF’s Julius Malema takes swipe at Cyril Ramaphosa and DA while on election campaign trail

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA during his last stop in the campaign in the Western Cape, saying they were controlled by a rich family. During an engagement with the Kraaifontein community, Malema told them to think for themselves.

Malema said the president was not himself because he was controlled by the Oppenheimer family. Malema took a jab at the DA for also allegedly being in Oppenheimer’s control. He also said white privilege was alive and needed to be dealt with. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics

He said his party stood for the dignity of black people. “We will never rest until their dignity is restored. We will never rest until they get businesses of their own. Don’t undermine yourself. You can run businesses better than them. They must never make you think or feel small about yourself. “Black child, you’ll never crack because you are strong. Don’t allow them to speak down on you or destroy you,” Malema said. He said he had visited Kraaifontein, not to tell the public to vote for the EFF, but to liberate the community mentally, he said.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics People needed to be reminded of who they are and not believe they are less than, Malema emphasised. Malema began his campaign on Thursday and visited different parts of the province before the last week ahead of the elections.

The EFF has been focussing on certain of the municipalities. Malema said they wanted to increase their support during the elections. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics