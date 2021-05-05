WATCH: 'Enough is enough' DA mayor hits back at claims he lied about qualifications

DURBAN – SALDANHA mayor, Marius Koen, has hit back at comments alleging that misrepresented his qualifications.

Koen has released a video following a statement made by the EFF calling for his suspension after he 'lied about his qualifications'.

The EFF's Wandile Kasibe slammed the party for not taking steps against Koen, as they had done with former Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela who later admitted that he had lied about obtaining a BCom degree.

“As much as we welcome Madikizela’s resignation, we also call on the resignation of the Mayor of Saldanha Marius Koen, who is alleged to have also lied about his qualifications.

“We are not surprised by the double standards and anti-black racist position that the DA has taken where it treats black leaders differently from how they treat their white counterparts," Kasibe said.

However, in a video posted on his Facebook page, Koen said he would not allow the onslaught on his character to continue.

"More than 20 years ago, I was accepted by the University of Hull in the United Kingdom in their Master in Business Administration programme," he said.

He explained that his Masters was divided into two sections, academic and a dissertation.

Koen further showed proof of the subjects that he passed which include Strategic Marketing Planning, Human Resource Management, Analysing the South African Consumer and Financial Information & Control.

He said in his final year, he had to write a dissertation which was given to the University of Hull in April 2002.

"It is unacceptable the continued personal attacks that I have been enduring for the past four and a half years. Enough is enough! There is a fine line between playing politics and defamation of character.

"It leaves me with no other choice but to consider legal action against those that continue with this trend," he said.

Koen said he was previously accused of stealing R750 000 from the municipality. He said despite the claims dispelled, he was never issued an apology.

He said the attacks against him were baseless adding that it was a political stunt to discredit him in the lead up to the elections scheduled to take place later in the year.

IOL