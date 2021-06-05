WATCH: Gayton McKenzie wants to clean streets of drugs, fight unemployment and fix local government

Johannesburg - Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), wants to clean the streets of drugs and get into a coalition with any party that will give in to their demands.

McKenzie said the PA has made strides in just two weeks since his party won more wards during the by-elections last month.

The PA has now taken four wards from the DA in the south of Johannesburg, starting with Riverlea in November 2020.

“In Eldorado Park, we have only been in power for one week, we have fixed all the street lights. It was dark, we have opened the drains, we have filled 640 potholes, we've got a legal clinic in Eldorado park, the people can get free legal advice because it is expensive. This we have done in a week, imagine what we can do in a year.

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

“We are going to Johannesburg, there will be a coalition. I hope that I can win upright as the PA. If I do so, I don’t need to consult. I will do all these plans. If we do a coalition, I will go with any party that goes with our demands. I don’t care even if it's a party like the AWB or the Freedom Front Plus DA, ANC. I don’t care,” said McKenzie.

“Our demand is that foreigners must go immediately, all businesses that hire foreigners must be closed down, we must now push the children to the army and we must build drug rehabilitation centres because of the increased number of nyaope addicts. Those are our three demands. If you can give into to those demands, I can form a coalition with you,” he said.

He said the demands are realistic and address the social ills most communities are facing.

“The problem we are having with people is that they don’t understand and have never been to townships to see how young people are addicted to drugs. Go to Pretoria, nyaope is causing havoc there,” he said.

McKenzie also complained about the high rate of unemployment

Statistics South Africa released new figures that unemployment has risen to 32.6% and most of the unemployed people were young people.

Political Bureau