WATCH: Herman Mashaba biography is not an ActionSA project, but he confirms paying author over R12m for book

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has rushed to quell fires about his “unauthorised” biography following questions around who paid for it and how much he knew about the book. “The Outsider”, about Mashaba’s life and political experience, was authored by political analyst Prince Mashele.

Mashaba said the book was not an ActionSA project and was initiated two years before the party was launched, while he was still the mayor of Joburg. “The project involved a three-year in-depth research exercise into Mashaba’s life. A plan to finance the book was presented by Mashele to Mashaba in October 2018, but when it became clear that raising the funds would be challenging, Mashaba agreed to provide the initial finance of R12.5 million in his personal capacity,” Action SA said on Monday. A contract between Mashele and Mashaba was signed in March 2019 which provided explicit editorial control of content to Mashele.

“Mashaba was to provide access for interviews and was availed with manuscripts from time to time to comment on factual accuracy. “Mashaba was forthcoming about his role in reviewing the manuscript for accuracy at the recent launch of the book,” ActionSA said. ActionSA National Chairperson @ME_Beaumont addresses untrue media reports regarding The Outsider – The biography authored by Prince Mashele about Herman Mashaba’s life and political experience.



According to some members of the media, Herman Mashaba had editorial control over the…

An excerpt from the contract between Mashaba and the author stipulated that while Mashaba was entitled to make suggestions, Mashele ultimately owned the contents of the book. ActionSA said Mashaba’s financing of the project did not provide him editorial control of the content. “Mashaba had no relationship with the publishers, Jonathan Ball Publishers, and this relationship was dealt with by Mashele as was determined in the contract in March 2019.

"It must be clarified that Mashaba had no prior sight of the cover of the book and specifically the sub-heading 'An unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba'. This was agreed between Mashele and the publishers," ActionSA stated. "A contract was signed in March 2019 which provided explicit editorial control of content to the author, Mashele. Mashaba was to provide access for interviews and was availed with manuscripts from time to time to comment on factual accuracy."

The party distanced itself from commenting on the relationship between Mashaba and Mashele as it did not involve ActionSA. ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont said with these matters having been clarified, it is necessary to ask the question about Brutus Malada who is alleged to have received over R3m of the budget for his research into the book over the past three years. This was not a secret - here @HermanMashaba discusses the process, at the launch of The Outsider on 9 May 2023.



This was not a secret - here @HermanMashaba discusses the process, at the launch of The Outsider on 9 May 2023. "I have gone through the manuscripts over the four years he's been working on this project."

“During this time Malada appears to have suffered from no moral dilemma, which appears to have arisen only after a fallout with Mashele. ActionSA stands behind the ethical integrity of its president, which remains unimpeached,” he said. Beaumont added that opportunistic political opponents had sought to use this matter to score political points against ActionSA because of the party’s rapid growth trajectory. “ActionSA stands proud that the president of our party has lived a remarkable life with many achievements that have given him the means to finance this project and share a story that is worthy of being told,” Beaumont said.