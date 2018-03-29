Cape Town - A special council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay descended into chaos after a scuffle between opposition parties broke out.

A motion of no confidence was set to be tabled in a bid to have Mayor Athol Trollip removed.

The scuffle escalated, causing several opposition parties to have a go at each other.

The DA wanted the motions to go ahead but opposition parties have called for a 14 day postponement.

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack adjourned the special council meeting indefinitely, as he believed some councillors intended on disrupting the meeting.

The public spat between the EFF and the DA began last month when the EFF motion to expropriate land without compensation was debated in Parliament. The ANC and other smaller parties supported the motion, but the DA was against it.

Trollip has previously accused EFF leaderr Julius Malema of racism and slammed his 'bullying tactics'.

Lawack refuses to allow special council meeting to re commence. Opposition parties raise objections. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/JmoftoEGIK — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

Another commotion at Nelson Mandela Bay council, councillors demand that Pastor Crompton be removed , he then leaves chambers #NMBCouncilVote pic.twitter.com/zxgW81B2DG — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

Mbalula on ANC position on land and says they support EFF stance on land expropriation. #NMBCouncilVote @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/rMtaobHN6Q — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

Cope’s Sijadu: I see a lot of contradiction and when there’s contradiction there’s no agreement. EFF’s Vena interjects: “you were part of the multi party meeting, you were not there. Sit down you failed cope,” pic.twitter.com/DSmhFKL6kR — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the ANC and EFF are in alliance that hinders on services being delivered to the poor. “They never wanted to vote on the first place” #NMBCouncilVote pic.twitter.com/823M0DdutX — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

Arguments and heated scenes coming from every angle in Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting. #TrollipVote 8 hours and not one item has been dealt with @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/IEtdysKlXY — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

EFF Vena and PA Daniels have a go at one another #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/KUINlYHQCu — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) March 29, 2018

