Cape Town - A special council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay descended into chaos after a scuffle between opposition parties broke out.

A motion of no confidence was set to be tabled in a bid to have Mayor Athol Trollip removed.

The scuffle escalated, causing several opposition parties to have a go at each other.

The DA wanted the motions to go ahead but opposition parties have called for a 14 day postponement.

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack adjourned the special council meeting indefinitely, as he believed some councillors intended on disrupting the meeting. 

The public spat between the EFF and the DA began last month when the EFF motion to expropriate land without compensation was debated in Parliament. The ANC and other smaller parties supported the motion, but the DA was against it.

Trollip has previously accused EFF leaderr Julius Malema of racism and slammed his 'bullying tactics'.

