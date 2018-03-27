Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

Port Elizabeth - Hundreds of DA members turned out for a rally in support of embattled Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip who faces a motion of no confidence brought by the EFF.

The rally at the Vuyisile Mini Square brought the DA and its coalition partners together to shore up support for its administration, which has been marred by infighting for months. 

The EFF needs the support of all the opposition parties, including the ANC, to make up the 61-vote majority in the council which has 120 seats. 

The council meeting at which the motion is to be debated has the potential to break up the fragile coalition between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance.



DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga vowed to teach EFF leader Julius Malema a lesson and not allow the firebrand politician to "destroy the city".




Mayor Athol Trollip listed the successes of the DA in the city, emphasising its service delivery record and emphasising the cooperation from its coalition partners.



Trollip said the increase in votes for the DA from 85% to 92% in the recent by-election was "an endorsement of the work we do in Nelson Mandela Bay." 

IOL