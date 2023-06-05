WATCH: IFP leader says Mangosuthu Buthelezi has made great sacrifices for the Zulu nation

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had to sacrifice and heed a directive to become the leader of his Buthelezi clan in Ulundi. That was revealed on Saturday in Soweto by IFP Deputy President, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi.

Inkosi Buthelezi was delivering a Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lecture to the youth of Soweto as part of the youth month celebration. PHOTOS: The Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lecture in pictures. The lecture was delivered by Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, the IFP's deputy president, at the historic Jabulani Amphitheater in Soweto. @IOL pic.twitter.com/QMEdYhsK4X — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 3, 2023 He was accompanied by other IFP leaders like Mayor Petros Ngubane and Sanele Zondo, MP for the IFP who is also the leader of the IFP Youth Brigade. Inkosi Buthelezi told the youth to emulate Prince Buthelezi and heed the directives of elders.

He told them how Prince Buthelezi had just graduated and was serving his articles in Durban when his late father, Inkosi Mathole Buthelezi, passed away. He was told to abandon his flourishing career and move back to Mahlabathini to take up the hereditary position of Inkosi. He said Prince Buthelezi was about to make money as a lawyer, but he left to take up a non-paying as a traditional leader, Inkosi.

"He could have been a very famous lawyer, but when his mother, Princess Magogo said to him, my child, come back to take your father’s position and went to Inkosi Albert Luthuli to tell him that he has been called back home, he never compared the benefits." WATCH: IFP Deputy President, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi delivering Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lecture in Soweto today. He said the Prince made great sacrifices to become Inkosi of his clan in Ulundi as he had a promising career as a lawyer. @IOL pic.twitter.com/FMOn4HvoPp — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 3, 2023 “He never said I would have made more money here (as a lawyer) whereas I won’t be earning money over there (as Inkosi)," he told the gathering held at the historic Jabulani amphitheatre. Inkosi Buthelezi also said Prince Buthelezi was radicalised the same year (1948) the National Party (NP) that enforced apartheid, took power.

“Prince Buthelezi entered the very year that the National Party took power and began to institute policies of apartheid. “At the beginning of that year, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, news that shocked the liberation movement. “One of the first things that Buthelezi did upon entering the university was to join the ANC branch in Fort Hare,” he said.

He said it was during that time that he spent considerable time with his uncle, Pixley Ka Seme, the founder of the ANC and his activism was ignited to the extent that he was eventually expelled from the university. “Through Dr Seme, he became acutely aware of political dynamics operating in South Africa and his commitment to activism was ignited. “After two years at university, it seemed that everything was on track for him to become a lawyer and spend his time fighting for the injustices of apartheid on behalf of the oppressed South Africans.

“So, when the (ANC) youth league heard that then Governor-General, Dr Gideon Ben Van Zyl was coming to speak at the university, he gladly helped to organise the boycott. “In the aftermath of the boycott, however, the university responded harshly to being embarrassed by the boycott and summarily expelled three of the students who were involved and amongst them was Prince Buthelezi. “He was utterly devastated, he couldn’t complete his degree, he couldn’t become the lawyer, so what then would become his great vision to fight injustice?”