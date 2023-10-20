WATCH: IFP’s Hlabisa and Ntuli deny tensions between them, say factionalism will be rooted out in party

The President of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has once again shot down claims that he is at loggerheads with Thami Ntuli, the powerful and more visible chairperson of the party in KwaZulu-Natal. Velenkosini Hlabisa also denied that he was pushed out of the party’s power base in KZN and shipped to the National Assembly in Cape Town to replace the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi so that Ntuli could have a clear path as he eyes the premiership of KZN.

“If you want to check the relations between leaders, you conclude, do they call each other? Yes, they call each other. “‘Do they text each other on work stuff? They don’t text each other; they only talk in meetings. “Leaders who are on bad terms are only forced to talk to each other because they are in one meeting. Myself and Mphemba, we have a hotline through WhatsApp; we have a hotline through telephone calls; we have a good relationship,” Hlabisa said.

Responding to the issue of the premier candidate for the IFP in KZN, where several polls have shown that the ANC won’t get the required 50+1 votes, Hlabisa said that it is not their practice to go to elections with candidates. According to Hlabisa, the party may keep up with that tradition even this time around.

"On the issue of the premier in KwaZulu-Natal, the IFP has never met to discuss who will be the premier candidate in 2024 or who will be on the list or members of provincial legislatures or the National Assembly. “It has not met; now, people who want to divert the attention of the IFP and want to see the IFP engaged in a continuous conflict are starting to say so and so gonna be on this position.” Asked about factions in the party, Hlabisa said they would go all out to root them out whenever they showed up.