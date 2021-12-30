WATCH: Intimate event to celebrate the life of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Videos by Tarryn-Leigh Solomons and Ian Landsberg Cape Town - An intimate event in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is under way in Cape Town.

Some of the dignitaries present include former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, former South African first lady Graça Machel and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela is also in attendance. Mama Leah Tutu, who was earlier spotted leaving her home for St George’s Cathedral where her late husband’s body lies in State until Friday, arrived at the event shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

Chairpersons of the Archbishop Tutu Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Dr Mamphela Ramphele and Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, were announced as the hosts of the event which will reflect on the Struggle stalwart's contribution to his country and humanity. Meanwhile, Robinson reflected on her friendship with the Arch as the two served in The Elders.

Mandla Mandela said the country is left poorer following Tutu's departure. Video: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA) Zelda la Grange, former PA and long-time friend of Nelson Mandela, reminisced on how the Arch had the ability to make people feel at home in his presence.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics On Thursday, the public were afforded an the opportunity to pay their final respects to Tutu between 9am and 5pm. Friday marks the last day for locals to view the Arch’s closed coffin.

The South African anti-apartheid icon died on Sunday. He was 90. His funeral will take place at the Cathedral on Saturday. [email protected]