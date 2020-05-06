WATCH: Jacob Zuma says enemies behind his numerous poisonings and the death of his son

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma has accused his enemies of being behind his numerous poisonings and the death of his son, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma in July 2018. The former president made the accusations in a video released by his son Duduzane where the two discuss Zuma’s alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother and the alleged poisoning of Mabuza. Duduzane released the video titled “Zooming with Zumas” on YouTube on Tuesday night. Zuma and Dudzane also discuss the former president's alleged poisoning in 2014. Duduzane said his father was so sick that his doctors warned him that he should not attend his inauguration in early 2014.

The former president has long maintained that he had been poisoned several times by his enemies. He said he would one day reveal how many doses of a very powerful poison that he had been fed.

“That was one of the toughest challenges I faced when I was poisoned. At that time I had already had information about how I was poisoned. It was very heavy. I generally do not get sick easily and at that time I was really sick and I could feel it. At that time I contacted my friend in the country we went to (Russia). Because I knew it was a very sophisticated poison. I knew that my friend (who was president of the country at the time) could help and he sent doctors to look at me.

“I knew that when I went there this would be defeated. Three different types of poisons that were put in me and when I looked at them I did not believe that I survived them," Zuma said.

“There reason why I had to be killed is part of the work that I had done in the struggle and the work that I was given by the ANC. It was also for my political beliefs."

Zuma also accused his enemies of being behind the death of his son Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma who died in 2018. He said because his enemies could not get to him or Duduzane that they went for Nlhakanipho.

“He had an illness that you could control until you are very old but he died suddenly. I now know it was people who were trying to kill me, reach me, that created something that would pain me. I now know that it was a failure to take your life that they went to the young man.They interfered with his treatment and found him. The pain has not doubled but tripled. It was in the place of me that they could not get to."