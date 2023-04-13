WATCH: Jozini dam to aid water-starved residents of Nongoma

Nongoma - The installation of the much-awaited bulk water pipe from the Jozini dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal to Nongoma is about to be completed, bringing water relief to the people of the region. The bulk water pipe project began a few years ago, but encountered challenges, thus prolonging the suffering of the people of Zululand where water is scarce.

The pipeline was not only planned to supply Nongoma, but it was also key town of Vryheid (Abaqulusi local municipality). A few months ago, the minister of water and sanitation, Senzo Mchunu met with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and he announced that they would have the water project finished so that there was water in the Mandlakazi area. On Thursday, the Zululand district municipality announced to the people of Nongoma that their water woes were almost over after the national department of water and sanitation injected R235 million into the Mandlakazi water scheme.

The district’s municipality’s mayor, Thulasizwe Simelane, said the pipeline had now passed the Mkhuze area and in the coming months it would start delivering water to the people of Nongoma. “The pipeline from Jozini dam, which is our source of water, has passed Mkuze and has crossed the N2. “Where it reaches Nongoma it will be divided in two, one for the south part of Nongoma where 1 152 households will benefit.

“The second portion will benefit eSiphambanweni, where the pipework is done, and 3 487 households will benefit. “All these households have the required infrastructure. like taps. It is now a matter of connecting the bulk pipe to our system,” Buthelezi said. In another development aimed at ensuring there is stability in water supply in the Zululand district, which includes the towns of Nongoma, Ulundi, Vryheid, Pongolaand eDumbe, it has proposed a monthly levy of R50 per homestead in order to be able to quickly fix burst pipes.