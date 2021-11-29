WATCH: KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala chased out of heated council meeting to elect uMkhanyakude district mayor

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala had to be shielded by his bodyguards and armed police officers when angry councillors prevented him from speaking at a council meeting to elect the new mayor of uMkhanyakude district municipality. The shocking incident, where a visible shaken Zikalala was seen climbing down from speaking at the meeting, happened on Monday in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Videos of Zikalala being verbally abused and insulted by the angry councillors was trending on social media platforms by Monday afternoon. It is unclear what triggered the angry attack on Zikalala. The uMkhanyakude district municipality is being heavily contested by the IFP and the ANC. By noon on Monday, the ANC was able to get its former mayor, Solomon Mkhombo, elected as speaker of the district municipality, which includes the likes of Jozini, Mtubatuba, Hlabisa Big 5 and Mhlabuyalingana local municipalities and has its headquarters in Mkuze.

During the heated verbal showdown, one councillor is seen pointing fingers at Zikalala, demanding that he must leave the arena where the meeting was taking place. “Akaphume lona, phuma! This one must leave, leave!” the councillor is heard and seen yelling at Zikalala, banging the table in front of the premier. Another councillor, dressed in a black suit, is heard shouting at Zikalala: “We don’t trust you, leave now!”.