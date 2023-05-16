Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Mayor goes for Dannhauser coal mining companies as he presents proposed R227m budget

Mayor of a KZN municipality during a roadshow.

Sibusiso Kunene says they want mines to play their role. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

Published 24m ago

Share

Dannhauser - The mayor of the IFP-run Dannhauser Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has accused coal mining companies operating in the area of neglecting their social obligations.

Sibusiso Kunene said the three coal mines falling under the municipality have not carried out their corporate social responsibilities as stipulated in their mining licences.

Kunene said this on Tuesday during the Integrated Development Planning (IDP) draft budget roadshow held at the Durnacol sports complex.

By law, municipalities are required to host roadshows and get public input before ratifying their budgets.

More on this

He outlined to the community how they intend to structure their proposed R227 million budget for the 2023/2024 financial year, to kick in on the first day of July this year.

He was candid that they are a financially struggling municipality reliant on government grants to deliver service.

He said out of their 13 wards, they only collect partial revenue from a single ward, the one which incorporates mainly the town and nearby townships.

‘’Even in that one ward where we collect the revenue, we only get a portion of it. That's one of our financial challenges,’’ Kunene said.

According to Kunene, the rest of the 12 wards are largely poor and located on tribal lands.

That has complicated their financial situation amid pressure to deliver services to residents.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

Furthermore, Kunene said they have persistent water issues, and their hands are tied since that falls under the Amajuba District Municipality headquartered in Newcastle.

‘’We are in talks with Amajuba District Municipality to get the provision of water sorted out,’’ Kunene said.

Turning to the three coal mines operating in the area, Kunene said they expect them to fulfil their obligations.

He noted that ever since they came to power in November 2021, the mines have not done anything.

He said they ate engaging with mines to undertake all promised projects, like building sports fields and other social projects.

Due to persistent disasters, Kunene said they had set aside R2 million to start building their own local fire station.

He said the Department of Cooperative and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal promised to help the municipality in this regard.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

local government and authorityCOGTAIFPKwaZulu-NatalPietermaritzburgBudgetMiningMunicipalitiesService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe