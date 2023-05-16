WATCH: Mayor goes for Dannhauser coal mining companies as he presents proposed R227m budget

Dannhauser - The mayor of the IFP-run Dannhauser Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has accused coal mining companies operating in the area of neglecting their social obligations. Sibusiso Kunene said the three coal mines falling under the municipality have not carried out their corporate social responsibilities as stipulated in their mining licences.

Kunene said this on Tuesday during the Integrated Development Planning (IDP) draft budget roadshow held at the Durnacol sports complex. WATCH: Dannhauser local municipality, Sibusiso Kunene, says they have serious water challenges, and unfortunately, that is the responsibility of the IFP-run Amajuba district municipality. Kunene said their finances are limited since they only collect revenue from 1 ward. @IOL pic.twitter.com/rXImZb73FY — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 16, 2023 By law, municipalities are required to host roadshows and get public input before ratifying their budgets.

He outlined to the community how they intend to structure their proposed R227 million budget for the 2023/2024 financial year, to kick in on the first day of July this year. He was candid that they are a financially struggling municipality reliant on government grants to deliver service. He said out of their 13 wards, they only collect partial revenue from a single ward, the one which incorporates mainly the town and nearby townships.

‘’Even in that one ward where we collect the revenue, we only get a portion of it. That's one of our financial challenges,’’ Kunene said. According to Kunene, the rest of the 12 wards are largely poor and located on tribal lands. That has complicated their financial situation amid pressure to deliver services to residents.

Furthermore, Kunene said they have persistent water issues, and their hands are tied since that falls under the Amajuba District Municipality headquartered in Newcastle. ''We are in talks with Amajuba District Municipality to get the provision of water sorted out,'' Kunene said.

Turning to the three coal mines operating in the area, Kunene said they expect them to fulfil their obligations. He noted that ever since they came to power in November 2021, the mines have not done anything. He said they ate engaging with mines to undertake all promised projects, like building sports fields and other social projects.

Due to persistent disasters, Kunene said they had set aside R2 million to start building their own local fire station. He said the Department of Cooperative and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal promised to help the municipality in this regard.