WATCH: Minister Fikile Mbalula launches 2022 Easter Road Safety Campaign

Video by Timothy Bernard Johannesburg - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula launched the Easter Road Safety Campaign on Tuesday on the N12 Breswol East and West in Gauteng.

During the launch, Mbalula said over the next few days, the national roads will once again carry millions of motorists, one of the greatest movements of people over a single long weekend as people will be travelling to different destinations for the Easter holidays. He said "In January and February this year 1 823) people lost their lives on our roads. This is higher when compared to1 521 fatalities in the same period in 2021."

In action to address the accidents issue, he said they deploy the law enforcement officers through a collaborative mechanism that has proven effective over the years drawn from the South African Police Service (SAPS), National Traffic Police, provincial traffic officers and municipal traffic officers. “This busy period requires us to skillfully deploy resources across the country if we are to succeed in arresting the carnage on our roads,” he said. Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko also supported and the words of the minister of transport. Mazibuko urged motorists travelling with children and family to always fasten the seatbelt.

Video: Kamogelo Moichela "You must put your children at the back and tighten your seat. Children need to be tight up on a child seat until the age of 8 years," she maintained. She also pledged with the minister to deploy a heavy number of law enforcement officers on the road this Easter to avoid a lot of accidents. She stated that police visibility on the road is important because that also helps in maintaining safe driving for motorists.

“We need overtime for the traffic police and we don't want excuses. In fact people tell you that if they don’t see police officers on the road they speed but once they see the officers they behave and drive nicely. Traffic officer visibility is important," she said. Furthermore, Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga in a message of support told the law enforcement officers that she appreciated their efforts and dedication to do this job. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)