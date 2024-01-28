WATCH: Minister Ronald Lamola spells out what ICJ ruling means for Gaza conflict

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, says the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) amounts to a ceasefire, despite the court not mentioning it as a lead in its judgement. He was speaking as the ANC NEC is currently meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg to discuss pressing issues facing the country and the party as well.

“With regards to the ceasefire, the ICJ did not use the same words that we put but it’s exactly what we had requested for. Minister Pandor explained that there is no way that you can allow for humanitarian aid without a ceasefire,” he said. Lamola’s remarks come amid growing concerns about the ICJ not including a “ceasefire” in its ruling on Friday. Social media users expressed confusion on the matter and said yes the court ruled in favour of South Africa but nothing about the ceasefire was mentioned. This comes after the ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa’s request for provisional measures against the Israeli government over the Gaza war.

This was heard at The Hague in the Netherlands during a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention. As part of the ruling, the court ordered Israel to report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. Lamola emphasised that they had achieved the objective of their submission. “In our view, our prayers were responded to by the court,” he said.

He said there was consensus by international relations experts, diplomats and commentators that the decision amounted to what South Africa had requested from the state of Israel.