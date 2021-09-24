WATCH: Mourners arrive to bid farewell to Joburg mayor Matongo

Johannesburg – Family, friends, religious personnel, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, politicians and City of Joburg officials have arrived to bid farewell to the late mayor Jolidee Matongo. Matongo, 46, died in a horrific car accident which claimed three lives on the Golden Highway, not far from his home on Saturday.

He was returning from an ANC elections programme in preparation for the local government elections in Soweto, where he was campaigning with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other officials. The funeral service began at his home where family and close friends attended before they came to the Finetown Hall, where the main service is held, later he will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will be the main speaker at the funeral.

The ANC said on Friday Mashatile would deliver the key message at the late mayor’s funeral in Lenasia. Ramaphosa said this week he was deeply saddened by the tragic death of Matongo. “Motongo has been taken from us at the time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Joburg and the stakeholders in the metropolitan economy,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANC greater Johannesburg region secretary Dada Morero said Matongo played a key role in stabilising the governance and system in the city towards a financially sustainable city. “His key focus as a mayor was the accelerated service delivery programme which was under way.” [email protected]