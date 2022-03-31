WATCH: Mzwandile Masina pursues assault charges after he is dragged out of council chambers

Video by Ntombi Nkosi Johannesburg - Former City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina reportedly intends to open a case of assault after he was allegedly accosted on Thursday in the Ekurhuleni council chambers.

The incident occurred during the municipality's debate on the State of the City Address held on Wednesday. While the debate began on a high note, it soon degenerated into chaos as councillors in the chamber demanded that Masina and other caucus members be removed from the chambers by the metro police for allegedly being rowdy and attempting to collapse the debate. The group had water bottles thrown at them and they retaliated.

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell earlier in the day said the Multi-Party Coalition government condemned the ANC’s alleged obstruction of “crucial people’s business through threatening behaviour in council.“ “Not for the first time this year, the ANC has today at numerous times massively delayed the Council’s Debate on the State of the City and the subsequent Ordinary Council Meeting through shameful antics and threatening behaviour. “Their behaviour deteriorated to such an extent that the Ekurhuleni Municipal Police Department had to be summoned to secure the OR Tambo precinct and ensure the safety of non-ANC councillors,” Campbell said.

In one of the videos making rounds, Masina and members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) are seen arguing. Sources who are councillors confirmed to IOL that the ANC caucus had allegedly attempted to delay proceedings deliberately. Before the scuffle ensued, it is alleged that the ANC caucus claimed that they did not receive proper documents that were responses.

The ANC Caucus in a statement issued on Thursday evening said it condemned the abuse they allegedly endured from both the Council Standing Orders and law enforcement by the Ekurhuleni Speaker of Council. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics “It was apparent that the questions for written reply had not reached the speaker for proper council engagement. When such a procedural matter was interrogated by our ANC Caucus party leader Mzwandile Masina, the incompetent speaker chose to suppress the enquiry and clearly ventured into suffocating the ANC Caucus,” said ANC caucus chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

