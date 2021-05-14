WATCH: New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini meets with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has assured the new king of the Zulu nation that the provincial role will continue to support the royal house as it has done in the past.

Zikalala was speaking after he met King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who ascended the throne a week ago following the death of his father king Goodwill Zwelithini in March.

“The purpose (of the meeting) was to clarify how the government works with the royal house as a whole. It is known that the royal house is under the premier’s office, in terms of governance and the administration, and the premier’s office is expected to provide support to his majesty and the royal house as a whole as it has been always happening. So we are here to deal with such issues as to how we provide that and ensure that it is not disrupted,” Zikalala said yesterday.

He also said he and the monarch had discussed the issue of his security and the entire royal family.

The issue came under the spotlight on Sunday when the KZN government, the ANC in KZN and the SAPS at the national level accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of peddling lies by claiming that the VIP protection unit of the king has been withdrawn.

However, Buthelezi told the media on Tuesday that these claims were not true.

On the matter, Zikalala said there was a miscommunication and that led to confusion about the security of the king and royal palaces.

“But more than that, we were here to ensure that as there were reports about the withdrawal of the security and all issues, we wanted to confirm for ourselves that there is no such a thing… There was no point where the security was withdrawn and you can (see) for yourselves, it is not withdrawn, it is here and we will continue to support the royal house as awhole in ensuring that they continue to do their work for the Zulu people,” he said.

On Thursday, eNCA reported that since the issue of royal security was still being discussed, KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was spotted within the palace apparently to assure the new king that his security detail will not be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, after officially registering his marriage with the Department of Home Affairs, the king on Thursday also apparently sent a royal delegation to pay lobola for his long-time sweetheart Ntokozo Mayisela.

It is understood that the delegation paid the lobola at the Mayisela family home in Newcastle and later drove back to report to the king details of how the process went.

The new king and Mayisela, 36, have two children, ages 3 and 9 together, while the king has two other children with other women.

It is not clear for now whether he will marry them as well or not.

Independent Media understands that the Mayisela family demanded eight cows and R50 000 in cash.

The monarch agreed to pay this on Thursday at 4pm.

“As I am speaking to you right now (on Thursday) we are inside the farm selecting the best cows to present them to the Mayisela family at 4pm today. We will not sleep over, instead, we will present our cows and come back. They demanded eight cows and R50 000 in cash and we happily obliged,” a royal source said.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s and Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister, did not respond when asked about the lobola matter.

While the new queen-in-waiting lives around Pinetown, Durban, her ancestral home is in Newcastle and that is where all traditional ceremonies regarding her new royal status will take place.

Other royal sources said Mayisela would take part in today's, Friday, royal meeting at the palace.

After the meeting, it is understood that King Misuzulu, together with Mayisela, will leave for Eswatini to bid farewell to King Mswati III and come back to fulfil their royal duties.

The meeting today is expected to iron out the last few remaining royal feuds and prepare the royal court for the king’s inauguration which is expected to be carried out in the coming weeks.

