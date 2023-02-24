Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, February 24, 2023

WATCH: Opposition parties say they expect nothing much positive from KZN Premier’s address

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube with King Misuzulu kaZwelthini arriving at the opening of the legislature on Friday. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Published 1h ago

Pietermaritzburg - Some of the major opposition parties represented in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, the IFP and the DA, say they expect nothing much positive from Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's State of the Province address (Sopa) on Friday.

Speaking to IOL on Friday morning on the sidelines of the Sopa, the President of the IFP, Velenkosini Hlabisa, who is also a member of the provincial legislature (MPL), said it's going to be the same old promises from the ANC government.

He said the only change with the promises is that they would be delivered by Dube-Ncube, while last year they came from former Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The provincial leader of the DA, Francois Rodgers, who is also his party's leader in the provincial legislature, likened the Sopa under the leadership of the ANC to repeatedly watching the Titanic movie where you know that the ship will end up sinking.

Asked what solutions he can offer to the ANC leadership to eventually get it right, Rodgers said King Misuzulu hit the nail on the head on Thursday while opening the legislature when he said what is needed in order to salvage the situation is a conscious leadership.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

Meanwhile, unlike their counterparts from other political parties, the EFF entered the main marquee singing struggle songs.

One EFF MPL was seen kicking the red carpet laid down for MPLs and guests to use while making their way to the marquee.

Their singing and chanting went on for a while inside the big marquee pitched on the grounds of the Oval cricket stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

It later died down when King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was to be ushered in as a special guest.

[email protected]

