WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi family slams editing of video of Prince Simakade to portray him as Zulu King

The family of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is fuming after a video of Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi was edited to create the impression that he saluted Prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation. The edited video went viral on Monday this week when Prince Simakade and his entourage visited KwaPhindangene to mourn the death of Prince Mangosuthu who died on September 9, aged 95.

In it, Prince Zuzifa, in his capacity as the head of the Buthelezi household, went to welcome the entourage and cited the Wena WeNdlovu (reserved for Zulu royal family members). To show that Prince Simakade was not a Zulu King as claimed by his supporters, Prince Zuzifa concluded by saying “Ndabezitha” instead of “Bayede” which is reserved for Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini. Minutes after that video started doing rounds, it was edited and an old clip of the late Prince Buthelezi saying “Bayede” was inserted at the end, creating the impression that the Buthelezi clan now recognised Prince Simakade as Zulu King.

To set the record straight, Prince Zuzifa has since recorded a video to clarify and warn of the potential damage that edited video could cause. WATCH: Prince Zuzifa, the son of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saluting Prince Simakade, citing the "Wena WeNdlovu" royal salutation. Prince Simakade and his entourage are still at KwaPhindangene near Ulundi to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/lyBiOQfpaW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 25, 2023 Among the potential harm, Prince Zuzifa said the video has the potential to divide the Zulu nation. “As we have done with every visiting prince of the (Zulu) royal family, we bestowed a cow on Prince Simakade as a customary act of cleansing.

“This act is mischief-making in the extreme and gross abuse of privilege, we have welcomed guests at KwaPhingangene on the assumption that they sought to share our grief and offer sympathy. “Yet someone has abused our pain for their own agenda and it will be a surprise if Prince Simakade approved the abuse of his grandfather’s homestead,” Prince Zuzifa said. He added that what is worse is that the voice inserted in the edited video sounds like that of Prince Mangosuthu.

“Whoever did this, is not merely cruel, but savage to a brutal degree. WATCH: Prince Simakade and his entourage have arrived at KwaPhindangene to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. His delegation gave him the royal salute of "Bayede", which is reserved for Zulu kings. The visit was supposed to take place last week, but was canned. pic.twitter.com/9tS4mrPry6 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 25, 2023 “For anyone who has seen and believed that falsified video, we wish to make it abundantly clear that we as the Buthelezi never received Prince Simakade as a king and never accorded him the status of the king. “It just did not happen, it would be inconceivable for us to disrespect our father in that way. We cannot imagine Prince Simakade approving such deceit or allowing us to be portrayed as insulting our father just days after he was laid to rest,” Prince Zuzifa added.

Prince Simakade, the first born son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, had cancelled his earlier visit when the Buthelezi family told him that he could only come as a prince, not as a king as proclaimed in a press statement. He is still fighting for the Zulu throne in a case that is currently before the Pretoria High Court. [email protected]