WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be buried on Friday

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, will be buried on Friday. That was announced by the KwaZulu-Natal government on Sunday at KwaPhindangene outside Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi died on Saturday morning aged 95, just days after he was discharged from hospital In its statement, the provincial government led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the date was agreed upon after a meeting with the family. “The funeral of the late founder and President Emeritus of the IFP and Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will take place this coming Friday, 15th September.

“The announcement was made by the family following a short meeting this afternoon,” The provincial government also said it was still in communication with the Presidency regarding other details of the funeral. “The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has confirmed that there is ongoing communication with the Presidency on the funeral arrangements.

“The Premier stated that the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics will be communicated in due course,” it added. It is widely expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will give a way forward regarding days of national mourning and the category of the said funeral. Information obtained by IOL suggests that the memorial service will be held on Wednesday. This has yet to be confirmed.

On the same day of announcing the funeral details, the provincial government said there would be a daily prayer service at 5pm to mourn with the Buthelezi family and members of the public are encouraged to attend “In their quest to grieve the sad passing of Prince Buthelezi in private, while accommodating mourners who are streaming in to pay their respects, the family has set up a marquee at the entrance of the homestead where a daily service will be held at 17h00. “Communities are encouraged to attend the 17h00 service so that they can allow the family the private space to prepare for the funeral,” it said.

Meanwhile, as Buthelezi’s home continued to be a hive of activity with more mourners from all walks of life coming through to mourn, the Mayor of the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) praised Buthelezi for visionary leadership. Xolani Ngwezi remembered how in the early 1980s Buthelezi stood up against the apartheid government and stopped it from surrendering the area of Ngwavuma and Mhlabuyalingana to Eswatini. “We would be Swazis, we would have been forced to move to Mbumbulu where we originated before we went that side,” he said.

He also praised Buthelezi for coming up with investor-friendly policies during his tenure as the head of the KwaZulu government. “When he led the KwaZulu government, he ensured that the laws that were being passed were investor friendly, hence we have the biggest port in Richards Bay, and we have the economy that is second in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” Ngwezi said. In another condolences, King Mbelwa V of the Ngoni tribe in northern Malawi sent his words as well.