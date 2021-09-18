WATCH: Ramaphosa warns Soweto residents against illegal connections

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has told residents in Soweto that his administration would sort out long-standing electricity challenges in the township. Addressing community members in Chiawelo, the president said plans were afoot to establish how electricity usage or consumption could be regulated to ensure that every household paid a manageable fee.

"Eskom says some people don't want prepaid electricity. An official said it's not that they don't want prepaid but rather a flat rate. In turn, I asked how this would work and that the only thing that would work is that each one of us must be able to regulate how we use electricity," he said. Fielding more requests and questions from the crowd around transformers, Ramaphosa promised that he would ensure that they are installed in the area. He, however, warned residents against illegal connections. He said illegal connections contributed to transformers not being fully operational and tripping from time to time.

The president also addressed the issues of backyard dwellers in most households, adding that while these back rooms bode well for the property market and the economy, some property owners were failing to install prepaid meters for their tenants, and this placed a massive strain on the electricity grid. The ANC leader left Chiawelo and made his way to Naledi. Remnants of tyre debris and stones strewn across the streets in Naledi indicated a possible service delivery protest overnight.